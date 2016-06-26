Four charged with OVI after weekend checkpoint in Findlay

Four people have been charged with operating a vehicle whole intoxicated after a checkpoint in Findlay over the weekend.

Officers from the Findlay police department, along with deputies from the Hancock co Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Findlay Post participated in the OVI checkpoint.

During the checkpoints from Saturday night into Sunday, 811 vehicles were checked.

Five of the vehicles were pulled over for further investigation and three of those drivers were impaired.

A fourth person was stopped and charged with OVI after trying to avoid the checkpoint.

