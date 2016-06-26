Neighbors react to deadly overnight shooting in Adrian

A party turned deadly at a home in Adrian on Sunday morning.

It happened on the 800 block of Erie Street in Adrian.

Police got the call at 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived they found two shooting victims.

Thirty-two-year-old William Clayton Coleman Jr. was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

Another victim was also taken to a hospital in Adrian.

Neighbors living in the duplex next door were on their porch when they heard gunshots go off.

"Oh no, my heart dropped, I was just like, Charles is still out there. When someone starts shooting you never know which direction it's gonna go. So, yeah. I just thought I lost my man. I lost my kids' dad ya know? I didn't know who got shot, what was going on," said neighbor Samantha Cox.

Cox and her childrens' father, Charles Taylor moved into their duplex home only a few months ago.

But, she says this kind of thing could have happened anywhere.

"I mean, this is maybe not the best area in Adrian. At the same time, you could be in a nicer area and that place would still have a gunshot. It doesn't matter where you live it can happen,” said Cox.

Detectives have identified a male suspect but have not released his name.

They're asking anyone who knows any details to contact Adrian police at 517-264-4808 or Crimestoppers at 517-266-6161.

