How Cute: Selena Gomez dances with girl suffering from rare bone disease

Looks like Selena Gomez has brightened up a little girl's day.

The pop singer and actress released a cute Instagram video of her meet and greet with Audrey Nether, who suffers from a rare bone marrow disease.

Audrey and Selena finished up the dance moves with a cute hug at the end.

This video is sure to bring out the smiley faces!

