Garage goes up in flames in north Toledo

A north Toledo family is searching for answers after their garage went up in flames.

It happened early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Dexter Street.

Family members tell WTOL they know who started the fire, and they say it was for revenge.

The garage and everything inside of it was a total lost.

The fire remains under investigation.

