BGSU president Mazey to receive $10,000 raise

Bowling Green State University President Mary Ellen Mazey will be getting a raise come September.

The University’s board of trustees approved a two and a half percent raise for Dr. Mazey.

Her current salary is $402,084. The raise will add just over $10,000 to her salary, which will go into effect September 1.

Dr. Mazey has been the president of BGSU since 2011.

