Head-on accident closes down Monroe St. in west Toledo

A head-on crash in front of Value City Furniture in west Toledo closed Monroe Street just west of I-475 on Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. when a car and a van slammed into each other.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their injuries at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.