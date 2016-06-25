Month long event aims to keep kids occupied this summer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Month long event aims to keep kids occupied this summer

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Toledo) (Source: City of Toledo)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids’ minds sharp this summer break, the City of Toledo Youth Commission may have the answer.

Summer Fun Fest, which incorporates free educational programs for kids aged 5 to 15, is happening through the end of July at area parks.

The free event is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Monday June 27 and running all the way through July 29.

List of parks where Summer Fun Fest activities are taking place:

  • Wilson Park
  • Friendship Park
  • Ottawa Park
  • Highland Park
  • Westwood Park
  • East Toledo Family Center

Participants are asked to register at toledosummerfunfest@eventbrite.com or by calling 419-464-2195.

In addition, lunch will be served through Feed Lucas County Children from 1 to 2 pm at Wilson, East Toledo Family Center and Ottawa Park Skating Rink.  Snacks will be provided at other parks.

Click here for more information.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly