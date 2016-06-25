Month long event aims to keep kids occupied this summer

If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids’ minds sharp this summer break, the City of Toledo Youth Commission may have the answer.

Summer Fun Fest, which incorporates free educational programs for kids aged 5 to 15, is happening through the end of July at area parks.

The free event is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Monday June 27 and running all the way through July 29.

List of parks where Summer Fun Fest activities are taking place:

Wilson Park

Friendship Park

Ottawa Park

Highland Park

Westwood Park

East Toledo Family Center

Participants are asked to register at toledosummerfunfest@eventbrite.com or by calling 419-464-2195.

In addition, lunch will be served through Feed Lucas County Children from 1 to 2 pm at Wilson, East Toledo Family Center and Ottawa Park Skating Rink. Snacks will be provided at other parks.

Click here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.