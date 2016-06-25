Home Depot helps renovate home for local veteran - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Home Depot helps renovate home for local veteran

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Since 2011, Home Depot's volunteer force has made improvements to 25,000 homes across the country for veterans (Source: WTOL) Since 2011, Home Depot's volunteer force has made improvements to 25,000 homes across the country for veterans (Source: WTOL)
BRYAN,OH (WTOL) -

A veteran will soon have a new place to call home in Bryan.

It's part of a nationwide program sponsored by Home Depot, a company with 35,000 employees who have served in the military.

Since 2011, Home Depot's volunteer force has made improvements to 25,000 homes across the country for veterans.

On Saturday, 25 workers fixed up a home owned by VFW Post 2489 in Bryan.

"We had it rented out to a World War II veteran. He passed away. We decided when we went in and looked at it we wanted to overhaul it and make it nicer and get another vet to move in," said Gary Feeney of the post.

The post turned to Home Depot for money for renovation to the single story, two bedroom one bath home.

The company kicked in $15,000.

The work includes new siding, flooring, ceiling fans and interior painting.

When the work is done, the new tenant will rent the place out from the post.

"The VFW is a great organization and Home Depot wants to do all they can to help all military organizations across the country," said John Gallagher of the Bowling Green Home Depot.

Many of the workers who came to help out on Saturday are veterans.

They felt it was their obligation to pitch in.

"I went in the service right after Vietnam. And there was not a lot of welcoming home of those veterans. So today we want to make sure that today's veterans get that appreciation for their service they've done for our country," said Nick Hill, an Operation Desert Storm veteran.

Applications will be accepted and a decision will be made by post members on who should move in based on qualifications and need.

The new tenant will be picked by mid-July.

