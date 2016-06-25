Hundreds of kids, adults gather at Levis Commons for Sand-Tastic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hundreds of kids, adults gather at Levis Commons for Sand-Tastic event

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of kids and adults played in the sand at Levis Commons for its Fifth Annual “Sand-Tastic” event Saturday. 

“It's just a great way to sort of hang out and just enjoy summer. It's a little stay-cation. You can stay in town and still enjoy the beach atmosphere,” said Allison Schroeder, who has been involved in the planning of the event for the last five years. 

The event kicked off Thursday with the “Castles for a Cause” competition, where six non-profit organizations competed in a sand castle contest for a $1,000 award. It was the first year that non-profits were involved. 

Schoeder announced that “Symphony of Trees” won for its “Finding Dory” inspired sand creation on Levis Commons’ Facebook page. 

In addition to a community sandbox, chalk art and other children’s activities, there also was live band performances and viewing of professional sand sculptors at work. 

Chad Hartson, who created one of the four, eight-ton sculptures, made a helicopter in light of the theme of this year’s event, “The Air Show”, happening July 16-17. 

According to Hartson, who also makes ice sculptures, the process of making sand creations is very similar. 

The sculptures and sand box will be at Levis Commons until Sunday, July 3rd for people to enjoy.
 

