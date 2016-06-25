Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson- June 26, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with Toledo city councilwoman Sandy Spang, to discuss a proposal that will require rental properties to be safe of lead hazards. She also talks about how the city is doing with it's budget as they prepare to began a new fiscal year.

Then, Ken Leslie of Veterans Matter and Danny Schaffer discuss programs to help vets find and pay for housing.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.