I-280 back open after deadly motorcycle crash in Oregon

Northbound I-280 is back open after being shut down for nearly three hours after a deadly crash in Oregon overnight.

It happened around 12 a.m. Saturday.

Oregon police say 44-year-old Bert Hartson was heading north on the Pickle road overpass when he lost control of his bike.

Police say when Hartson tried to regain control of the motorcycle he went off the side of the roadway and was thrown from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

