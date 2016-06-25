OSHP gear up for OVI checkpoint in Erie Co.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol along with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Perkins Township police are gearing up for an OVI Check point.

The checkpoint is set to take place Saturday, June 25, 2016 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on State Route 4 at Bone Creek Drive in Perkins Township.

Authorities say the checkpoint is planned to stop impaired drivers.

They say if you plan to consume alcohol, make other travel arrangements before you drive.

This OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grants.

