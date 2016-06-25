Highway patrol investigates deadly crash on SR 120 in Fulton Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Highway patrol investigates deadly crash on SR 120 in Fulton Co.

The Highway patrol is now investigating after a deadly crash on State Route 120 and County Road 7.

Investigators say Daniel Dionyssiou, 63, was driving his Jeep Wrangler on eastbound SR 120 when he veered off the side of the road, overturning his truck.

The truck rolled over several times, before Dionyssiou was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Dionyssiou was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Nicholas Barney, 38, was also riding in the Jeep with Dionyssiou.

He was taken to Toledo Hospital by Life Flight, and is in stable condition.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

