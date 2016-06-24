Lucas County Health Department has new leadership

The Lucas County Health Department is restructuring its leadership by appointing a new full-time health commissioner.

On Thursday, Eric Zgodzinski was elected Health Commissioner in a unanimous vote by members of the Lucas County Regional Health District Board.

According to board members the position is now full-time to better meet the needs of the expanding public health landscape.

Before his election tonight, Zgodzinski held a management role during his 15-year tenure with the LCHD.

Dr. David Grossman will remain on staff as the part-time medical director. However, he will not be responsible for any administrative duties so he can focus solely on clinical responsibilities.

