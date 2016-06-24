Tanker accident causes traffic headache

Lane closures following the tanker truck accident on the Ohio Turnpike have been causing huge delays for people traveling in the area.

That includes truckers, whose routes are being messed up.

"I lost probably two and a half hours," said Jan Krout, a trucker trying to get to Indiana.

Krout says truckers are used to being stuck in traffic since they are constantly out on the road, but it does hurt their schedule.

"Whenever our day starts, 14 hours later we're done, regardless where we are. We only have 11 hours of driving, so it only leaves a very small window for stuff like this," Krout said.

Friends Mary Vitale and Cindy Emery weren't on such a demanding schedule, but they were anxious to get to their vacation destination. They say they took a wrong turn and ended up stuck in the Ohio traffic.

"We went up two hours, and I think we went three miles,"said Vitale.

"Route 20, I believe that is, it was at a dead standstill," said Emery. "We would sit for 10, 15 minutes at a crack, before we would move a few inches."

Finally a break in the action; drivers ended up at the Shell gas station near the turnpike.

"It's been chaos," said Joe Richer, owner of the gas station. "You know, our people are tired, they're worn out. We brought in extra people, it's been non-stop."

Richer says they almost ran out of gas because the traffic messed up his gas delivery, which didn't arrive until seven hours after the scheduled time.

"We had fumes in the tanks, but we did okay," he said.

