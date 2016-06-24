Several arrested in Perrysburg Township human trafficking sting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Several arrested in Perrysburg Township human trafficking sting

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A human trafficking sting in Perrysburg Township led to the arrest of several people.

Detective Todd Curtis with Perrysburg Township Police Department says human trafficking is a very big problem in the area that partly has to do with its proximity to certain roadways. 

"I-75 and I-280, the close proximity of the turnpike to this area, it's a very big problem in this area. Also with the internet, there are websites, and different sources that are advertising and promoting the acts," Curtis said.

Seven people were arrested in the township. Police also found drugs and paraphernalia.

Police say the goal of the officers is to stop the activity for the safety of the community, but also to help those involved.

"Our goal, number one, is to try to get the women out of that environment, and get them into a safe situation...There are avenues that they can take and try to change the course of their life, and if we can help those girls out, that's what we're here to do," he said.

If you see suspicious activity in your area, police urge you to call your local law enforcement.

