Suspect rejects plea deal in December officer-involved shooting

A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting at Oregon police officers in December.

Jack Welninski was offered a plea deal in court Thursday, but rejected it.

In December, two groups of people got into an altercation at Icons Tavern in Oregon. The altercation ultimately resulted in a chase, that led Oregon police into Northwood - who's police department also got involved.

The chase ended when the suspects pulled into a private driveway and began a gunfire exchange with police.

An officer was nearly struck by the first shot and a 22-year-old woman in the suspect's vehicle was shot and killed.

Welninski was later indicted on attempted murder and felonious assault charges. The second man in the vehicle, Kenneth Maldonado, was charged with receiving stolen property and having a weapon under disability.

On Thursday, Welninski rejected a plea deal that would have dropped some of his charges, giving him a lesser prison sentence.

Because he did not take the deal, he could face approximately 99 years in prison.

Maldonado accepted a deal this week under the condition that he truthfully testify against Welninski during the trial, which is set to begin on July 11.

