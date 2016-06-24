First annual Fleet Fest in Toledo's Hensville - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First annual Fleet Fest in Toledo's Hensville

The first annual Fleet Fest is on June 24 in Hensville Park. (Source: WTOL) The first annual Fleet Fest is on June 24 in Hensville Park. (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Downtown Toledo is adding another first to their list Friday with Fleet Fest - an event celebrating local flavor at the newly constructed Hensville.

Local breweries and entertainment will be featured - with eight different beers and five different bands. 

Admission is $10 and includes a sample of four beers, including a brand new beer from Maumee Bay brewed specifically for this night!

Black Cloister joins Maumee Bay Brewing Company at the event. The two are both native to Toledo and downtown.

Mike Keedy, director of special events for Hensville, is excited to present another brew at the event, named for a famous Toledo native.

"There's one very special beer being introduced tonight," Keedy said. "It's called Jamie's Whit - named after Jamie Farr. We have been communicating with Jamie. He's been involved with the process. He's very excited and it will be introduced tonight at Fleet Fest and will be available exclusively at Fleetwoods tap throughout the summer. It's very good. I got a chance to try it yesterday."

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on 406 Washington Street. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly