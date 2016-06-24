First annual Fleet Fest in Toledo's Hensville

The first annual Fleet Fest is on June 24 in Hensville Park. (Source: WTOL)

Downtown Toledo is adding another first to their list Friday with Fleet Fest - an event celebrating local flavor at the newly constructed Hensville.

Local breweries and entertainment will be featured - with eight different beers and five different bands.

Admission is $10 and includes a sample of four beers, including a brand new beer from Maumee Bay brewed specifically for this night!

Black Cloister joins Maumee Bay Brewing Company at the event. The two are both native to Toledo and downtown.

Mike Keedy, director of special events for Hensville, is excited to present another brew at the event, named for a famous Toledo native.

"There's one very special beer being introduced tonight," Keedy said. "It's called Jamie's Whit - named after Jamie Farr. We have been communicating with Jamie. He's been involved with the process. He's very excited and it will be introduced tonight at Fleet Fest and will be available exclusively at Fleetwoods tap throughout the summer. It's very good. I got a chance to try it yesterday."

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on 406 Washington Street.

