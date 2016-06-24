West Nile still a threat in northwest Ohio

Earlier this week The Ohio Department of Health reported the first sexually-transmitted case of the Zika virus in the state in Lucas County. Now, health officials want to make sure we don't forget the threat of another virus, West Nile.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said, "We can take a breath and understand that we don't really have an immediate threat with Zika here, but there is a concern. But there is a bigger concern with West Nile."

Zgodzinski says the species of mosquitoes that carry Zika do not live the Lucas County area, but the ones that carry West Nile do and they're here to stay.

"Lets face it. They are going to be here. Yeah we can reduce the population, but we're still going to have them until we find a better way to eradicate them. So we're going to have to deal with it," he said.

The best way to prevent contracting West Nile is by removing standing water from your yard, wearing mosquito repellent and proper clothing when you're in an area that is heavily populated with mosquitoes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.