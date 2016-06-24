New safety tip could help find child if lost - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New safety tip could help find child if lost

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
It has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media - a creative way to help reunite yourself with your child if you are ever separated in a big crowd. The post suggests parents write their cell phone number on their child's wrist and seal it with a liquid bandage. If they do get separated from you, the adult who finds them can call you immediately. 

Toledo Police Lieutenant Kevin Braun thinks it could work. 

"I think anything parents can do to help their kids if they get lost, especially in crowded situations like Cedar Point or at the park or anywhere kids can sort of wander away, anything parents can do to get themselves reunited with their kids as quick as possible is a good idea," said Lt. Braun.  

And Parents agree, they love the idea and plan to use it next time they hit a festival or baseball game. 

"I thought that was a really good idea and if a stranger with other kids happens to see they are missing, they could go 'hey look, they already have their mom's name down here with a phone number' and call you and say 'hey I got your kid,' that is a relief when someone does that for you and that is wise," said Laurie Barnett. 

Another option for parents is to use custom temporary tattoos. Parents can order the temporary tattoos online with their phone number or other pertinent information like their child's allergies. 

