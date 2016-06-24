Thief breaks into St. Hedwig school in Polish Village - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thief breaks into St. Hedwig school in Polish Village

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
St. Hedwig Church in the Polish Village (Source: WTOL) St. Hedwig Church in the Polish Village (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The old St. Hedwig Church and school were targeted by a thief at their location within the Polish Village on Lagrange Street. 

Toledo police say the suspect broke into the building by busting a lock and stole 3,000 feet of copper plumbing.

They estimated a loss of $2,000. 

Staff at St. Adalbert are responsible for the St. Hedwig campus. They discovered evidence of a break-in during their last safety check.

St. Hedwig merged with St. Adalbert before closing in 2005. The merger in 2012 joined parishioners in the Village.

Before the break-in United North had plans to turn the school building into apartments for senior living.

A representative from the company said those plans remain unchanged.  

