Thief breaks into St. Hedwig school in Polish Village

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The old St. Hedwig Church and school were targeted by a thief at their location within the Polish Village on Lagrange Street.

Toledo police say the suspect broke into the building by busting a lock and stole 3,000 feet of copper plumbing.

They estimated a loss of $2,000.

Staff at St. Adalbert are responsible for the St. Hedwig campus. They discovered evidence of a break-in during their last safety check.

St. Hedwig merged with St. Adalbert before closing in 2005. The merger in 2012 joined parishioners in the Village.

Before the break-in United North had plans to turn the school building into apartments for senior living.

A representative from the company said those plans remain unchanged.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.