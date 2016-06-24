Former respiratory therapist convicted of obtaining non-respirat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former respiratory therapist convicted of obtaining non-respiratory patient files

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

A former respiratory therapist at Premedica Bay Park Hospital has been convicted of obtaining health information for purposes not permitted by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). 

Evidence and testimony at trial showed that 27-year-old Jamie Knapp, of Adrian, Michigan, accessed the medical files of nearly 600 non-respiratory patients at Premedical Bay Park Hospital.

The evidence also shows Knapp often accessed patient files that identified patient medication.

On April 1, 2014, Knapp arrived to work three hours before her shift. According to evidence presented at trial, during that time Knapp accessed patient files for four non-respiratory patients in the span of two minutes.

She then proceeded to go to one of the patient's rooms to remove a sharp disposal container. Hospital staff later located the container broken open with empty vials of medication on the lip.

When Knapp returned for her shift, she had unsterilized, large-gauge needles, syringes, and a tourniquet, in her pocket. Her access of patients files was discovered during a hospital review of her computer access. 

Knapp is yet to be sentenced. She now faces up to a year behind bars, as well as up to $50,000 in fines. 

