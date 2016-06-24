Lucas County Special Olympics Team to compete in Summer Games

The Lucas County Special Olympics Team is headed to Columbus to compete in the State Summer Games.

The 66 member team was sent off from the Administration Building of the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) Friday morning.

The games officially start with Opening Ceremonies at Ohio State’s Jessie Owens Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"Competition, people having fun. It’s all about getting together with others and building relationships,” said Sherrie Hathaway, Community Inclusion Coordinator for LCBDD. “It’s not about whether you win or lose, it’s about how you have fun, meet other people and build relationships.”

More than 2,600 athletes from all over the state will compete in the games.

Lucas County athletes will compete in track and field, volleyball, bocce, swimming, tennis and cycling.

Most of the competitions will be held on Ohio State’s campus.

The games are free for spectators.

