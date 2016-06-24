Lucas County Special Olympics Team to compete in Summer Games - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County Special Olympics Team to compete in Summer Games

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Special Olympics Team is headed to Columbus to compete in the State Summer Games.

The 66 member team was sent off from the Administration Building of the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) Friday morning.

The games officially start with Opening Ceremonies at Ohio State’s Jessie Owens Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"Competition, people having fun. It’s all about getting together with others and building relationships,” said Sherrie Hathaway, Community Inclusion Coordinator for LCBDD. “It’s not about whether you win or lose, it’s about how you have fun, meet other people and build relationships.”

More than 2,600 athletes from all over the state will compete in the games.

Lucas County athletes will compete in track and field, volleyball, bocce, swimming, tennis and cycling.

Most of the competitions will be held on Ohio State’s campus.

The games are free for spectators. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly