Get FREE tickets to Cedar Point while donating blood to save a life

Interested in getting some FREE Cedar Point tickets while saving a life? If so, we know the blood drive for you!

Cedar Point, K-100, Genoa Bank and the American Red Cross are teaming up for the All American Blood Drive.

It's happening at the University of Toledo Rocket Hall from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

Donors will get one free ticket to use at any Cedar Fair park.

If you're interested in donating, go to Red Cross website or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

