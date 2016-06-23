Urban Meyers to play in Marathon Classic

After backing out last year, Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer says he will be playing in the Marathon Classic Pro-Am July 13 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Meyer will tee off at 9 a.m. along with LPGA star Stacy Lewis and Marathon CEO Gary Heminger.

The very next day kicks off the LPGA Marathon Classic.

It's July 14 through the 17 and of course, WTOL 11 will bring you coverage throughout.

