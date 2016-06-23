Child abuse reports rise in Wood County

It's a startling trend: reports of child abuse are on the rise in Wood County.

The county's children's services department says they've reached two records already this year.

Brandy Laux, Assessment Superintendent of Wood County Children's Services said," We set our record for the month in February. We initially thought it just might be a fluke, but then March was busy, April was busy. And then in May, we set another record beating February's record. We received 94 cases in one month."

This is substantially larger than their average of 54 cases a month.

Laux says the influx of calls is due to a better awareness of child abuse and identifying where to call.

"I think it's just awareness and more people are knowing where to call, where to turn to. People are more concerned about what's going on with children so they're more apt to make that phone call now," Laux said.

She says another contributing factor is the opioid epidemic in our area.

Wood County is adding more staff to investigate the calls and help the families get the personal attention that they need.

The goal is to get the child abuse report numbers back down.

"To help with rising number of cases, the department plans to add an additional investigator. Taking the number from six to seven...The workers will have less cases and they can spend more time with the families - working with them, linking them to resources, services, counseling - things like that."

Even with the extra help, Laux is not sure when the numbers will decrease.

"I'm not sure if it'll go back down. You know the drug epedemic is huge in the area. I think that's the big thing, so it's just being able to manage the cases now and help people more, help families more, and have the time and ability to do that."

