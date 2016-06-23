Centennial Terrace kicks off 2016 concert season

There was a time when national acts like Styx would never consider playing Centennial Terrace in Sylvania. It was old and rundown.

In 2008, voters approved a capital improvement levy for the Sylvania Recreation District, operator of the terrace.

"I think it's unusual, don't know of many communities with something like this. All I know is we're very excited to have this kind of facility in Sylvania and we love the support we get from the community" said Mike McMahon of the district.

Renovations were made. Promoters say Centennial Terrace is now a jewel on the summer concert circuit.

Styx kicked off the 2016 concert season there Thursday.

It's friendly, not a bad seat in the house, and concertgoers are allowed to bring lawn chairs.

"We have no problem getting repeat artists. We've got Chicago coming back. We have a lot of artists we didn't think would play here, but when they get here they love it," said promoter John Nittolo.

But Centennial Terrace also hosts community events. There's pizza and beer festivals, breast cancer fundraisers, weddings, disco parties and big band dances.

Folks love coming here.

"Love the venue. Love the outdoors. Love the stage," said Barb Baird.

Others acts coming to Centennial Terrace include Chicago, the Beach Boys, Buddy Guy and Jonny Lange.

