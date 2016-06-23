City of Toledo gets help from Center for Priority Based Budgetin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Toledo gets help from Center for Priority Based Budgeting

Sandy Spang, Toledo City Council (Source: WTOL) Sandy Spang, Toledo City Council (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Toledo is spending money to save money. City council is changing the way they look at the budget hoping to save money in the end.

Councilperson Sandy Spang said, "We'll be able to look at the ones that are very effective, that are really essential to our community, and the ones where we may be able to make cuts."

Spang has been advocating for a switch to priority-based budgeting. She says this process will make more transparent where and how the city spends the taxpayers' money.

"We will have information at our hands that we don't have right now. Council, because council has to approve the spending that comes before us, this is going to give us a great tool to be able to understand where we want to allocate dollars," she said.

The Center for Priority Based Budgeting is handling the project.

The City is spending $50,000, The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce is giving the City $44,500, for a total of $94,500.

Brian Dicken with the Toledo Chamber of Commerce says the chamber is coughing up the cash because they want to see what resources the City has - especially since Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson tried to increase the income tax.

"We want to be able to work with them through this to, like I said, understand what we have and how we move forward," he said.

If there is any additional money after things are moved around, Spang says you should have a say in how it is spent.

"But I actually think we know that we want to see the roads repaired, infrastructure repaired. I think the citizens have been very clear about wanting to see those things happen," said Spang. 

The City's temporary income tax runs out at the end of the year - when it will look to voters to pass the tax during November's election. 

At this time it is unclear whether the mayor will try to pass an increase to that tax. 

