Firefighter injured in Bowling Green battling house fire

A firefighter was injured in Bowling Green while fighting a house fire.

The fire department says no one was at the home when the blaze began.

The fire was in the 600 block of Aspen.

Authorities say the firefighter was injured by broken glass, but is expected to be okay.

Investigations are ongoing to find the cause.

