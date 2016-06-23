All lanes reopen on Ohio turnpike after commercial vehicle fire

Both east and westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike are back open after multiple crashes and a commercial vehicle fire Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic first halted around 8:15 p.m. due to a minor crash involving three semi trucks near mile marker 33.8. Another crash occurred not long after, near mile maker 32, when a semi crashed into three others, one of which was a tanker truck carrying 3,000 gallons of liquid Hydrogen. The driver of the tanker truck sustained only minor injuries. The driver of the semi, however, died on impact. The names of those involved were released Monday morning.

The crash did cause the tanker to catch fire. At one point, officials said they were evacuating a one-mile radius around the crash site due to fears of a possible explosion, but no homes or vehicles were ever evacuated.

UPDATE: We've been advised that EB & WB lanes will remain closed for several more hours as liquid hydrogen burns off @ MP 32 (Fulton Co). — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) June 24, 2016

The Wauseon and Archbold Fire Departments worked diligently through the night and into the day, dousing the flames with water.

The fire looked to be fully extinguished, with crews wrapping up their hoses. Helium was used to displace the liquid Hydrogen in the tanker. Officers say it took 3 to 4 to fill it with Helium.

"The one thing I can stress is that right now there is no immediate danger to the public with the tanker, however, obviously we weren't going to let traffic drive by in case something did happen," said Lt. Jarrod Savage.

UPDATE: Fire crews have extinguished the fire, but EB & WB lanes remain closed @ MP 32 (Fulton Co). More info here-> https://t.co/OUW9BHBAEo — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) June 24, 2016

Some folks traveling on the Turnpike that were unlucky enough to have passed the proceeding exit had to sit for hours until they were able to get off the road and find some relief.

"My wife got on the phone and took a look and saw on the turnpike channel that there was a big fire in front of us," said Greg Curtin, who was stuck in traffic for three hours.

All of the drivers stuck on the highway together realized they were all in the same boat. Drivers WTOL 11 spoke with said everyone was courteous and helpful as they all attempted to exit the bogged down highway together.

"Everybody is anxious, everybody has to use the bathroom, everybody's got to get something to drink. So, there was no, I didn't see any super aggressive drivers or a lot of people on the shoulder or anything like that," said Kevin Moehringer, who was traveling from Chicago.

UPDATE: #OHTPK crews now have all EB lanes open @ MP 32 (Fulton Co). — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) June 25, 2016

Westbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m. Friday, while eastbound lanes opened back up early Saturday morning.

Further details of the crash were released Monday morning.

