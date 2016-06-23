Hardin County hit hard by severe storms

Heavy rain and high winds fell on Hardin County, about 75 minutes south of Toledo, and it will take several hours for the water to recede.

The sheriff's office in Kenton said Thursday there are high water locations all over the county, including a baseball field near downtown.

Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Burns described the damage saying, "A lot of flood damage and high winds and just unstoppable rain it seemed for quite a while."

WTOL 11 meteorologist Ellyn Fritz said the heart of Kenton received three inches of rain from those nonstop storms and much of it is still left behind.

Barricades have been put up all over the city and Hardin County.

At the county fairgrounds, water still has a long way to go until it is dry again by the main entrance. Exhibit buildings took on water and there's enough

standing water on the horse race track to force changes to scheduled events.

"We had to cancel a horse workout and also a show tomorrow night. It's called A Fun Show and there's a good possibility we will probably have to cancel Saturday's. We have the PAS, which is a state qualifier," said Pete Fout, the head groundskeeper.

He added, "We had to cancel last year's for the same reason."

A bigger problem was the county's 911 system. It was knocked out around 2 a.m. by a lightning strike and it took almost five hours to repair and get it back in service.

Deputy Burns said, "We tried to put the word out through social media and through our local radio station to contact our regular business line, that would

get them right back to our dispatch as well."

There was also a mess just down from the sheriff's office at the Jump 'N Jims gas station, where the heavy rain seemed to converge.

They were still pumping out the parking lot Thursday afternoon and once that is completed will have to start on the store.

Despite all of this rain and the high winds, the sheriff's office says there are no apparent injuries in Hardin County and drivers are doing a good job of staying out of high water intersections.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.