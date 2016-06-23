Career and technology center awarded biggest grant in school's history

A local career and technology center will soon be awarded the biggest gr ant in the school's history to advocate the benefits of a vocational education across the region.

Over 1,100 students enroll each year at Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Center.

The school will be receiving an $880,000 grant to recruit new students to develop valuable trade skills on the latest, up-to-date equipment.

School officials say the majority of the grant from the "Straight A Fund" will be used to replace, improve or expand their Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing programs.

Vanguard-Sentinel Superintendent Greg Edinger says it's all to ensure the skills honed in these labs will help students transition seamlessly into the work force.

"It's just making sure that what sits here also sits in the business and industry, and it's no different or it's keeping up in pace." said Edinger.

The remainder of the gr ant money will help establish the Vanguard-Sentinel AIM program. And a mobile career tech lab will travel to bring smaller examples of everything the school offers to generate interest in available careers to K - 5th graders.

Edinger says this is important because some of these students might want to work in the careers the school offers someday.

"So, at a younger age when they see that this isn't a dirty job, it has a great career path to a very good living." said Edinger. "It kind of changes that mindset at a very younger age versus catching them later on in life."

Edinger says a vocational education does not mean a student must go straight into the workforce. Many students earn college credit while they're enrolled and then transfer to a 4-year school.

"If you have that foundation here of those skills, that's going to set you up for success - whichever pathway you choose." said Edinger.

The AIM program will begin next spring. Lab improvements are scheduled to be completed by the 2017 - 2018 school year.



