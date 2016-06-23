Officer rescues baby deer caught in storm drain

A Sylvania Township officer and resident came to the rescue of a baby deer Thursday.

Officer Dave Shinaver and Jaden Bashaw came across the baby deer trapped in a storm drain on Sylvania Avenue, and heroically came to the rescue, reuniting it with its mom, who was waiting nearby.

The whole thing was caught on dash cam video and shared on the Sylvania Township Police Department's Facebook page.

Jaden Bashaw & Officer Dave Shinaver helped rescue a baby deer from the storm drain on Sylvania Ave #sylvaniatweets pic.twitter.com/db9JOIHFnq — Sylvania Twp Police (@SylvaniaTwpPD) June 23, 2016

