Officer rescues baby deer caught in storm drain

Officer Shinaver rescuing baby deer from storm drain on Sylvania Ave. (Source: Jaden Bashaw)
Officer Shinaver placing baby deer safely away from street. (Source: Jaden Bashaw)
Baby deer's mom waiting patiently by. (Source: Jaden Bashaw)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A Sylvania Township officer and resident came to the rescue of a baby deer Thursday. 

Officer Dave Shinaver and Jaden Bashaw came across the baby deer trapped in a storm drain on Sylvania Avenue, and heroically came to the rescue, reuniting it with its mom, who was waiting nearby. 

The whole thing was caught on dash cam video and shared on the Sylvania Township Police Department's Facebook page. 

