Groundbreaking ceremony starts construction for Perrysburg school

Perrysburg Public Schools just picked a name for its new school, Hull Prairie Intermediate, earlier this week.

Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to kick off construction.

Perrysburg Junior High's band got the ceremony started and some of the school's first students turned the ceremonial shovel of dirt.

"We thought it was really important to involve the students and you heard the band and the students leading us with the pledge and participating, so at the end of the day, we can't forget what this is all about," says Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Hull Prairie Intermediate will look a lot different than your traditional school building. It will include learning labs, the latest technology and outdoor learning spaces.

"Everything is being designed around the students and giving them the opportunity to not only work in large group settings, but smaller group and individual settings," says the school's principal, Scott Best.

The new school will also help with overcrowding by pulling 5th graders from elementary schools and 6th graders from the Junior High.

Hosler says a roundabout at Hull Prairie and Roachton will be finished next summer as well, to help with traffic in the area.



