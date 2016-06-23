Ohio defendant throws feces at attorney after sentencing

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A serial robber in Ohio is going to face more charges after throwing feces and urine on his defense attorney and deputies while he was being sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Ricky Hand interrupted the judge in court on Wednesday, questioned the terms of his sentencing and then flung the excrement from a plastic bottle he had concealed in an arm sling.

Hand was tackled by deputies in the courtroom. He later admitted to hiding several bottles of his urine and feces on his body. He wasn't patted down before entering the courtroom because he came straight from jail.

Hand was charged with five additional counts of "harassment with bodily substance," one count for each person he splashed.

