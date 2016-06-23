Ikea recalls safety gates for fear of causing injury to kids

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is recalling children's safety gates because the locking mechanism is unreliable and may result in injury to children.

The company urges customers with any model of Patrull safety gate to immediately stop using them and return them to an Ikea store for a full refund without proof of purchase.

Ikea said Thursday it has received reports that the gates have opened unexpectedly, causing children to fall down stairs, with medical attention needed in some cases.

Ikea, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. It said the company has zero tolerance regarding child safety and that the faulty gates had opened despite "approved tests to applicable standards."

