Man with BB gun arrested on High Level Bridge

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man was arrested after scaring drivers on a Toledo bridge Thursday.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m., informing police that a man had a gun on the High Level Bridge. Police responded not knowing what they would find.

Once they arrived to the scene, police found Phillip Harris with a BB gun. Officers say they did not see him fire the gun, but confiscated it and took him into custody and charged him with inducing panic.

Toledo police say they are thankful for people like the driver who saw something and called 911.

"Thankfully, most of the time it's not a big deal. But the one time that it is a big deal, we need that information and we need it quick," said Lt. Kevin Braun. "We don't have cops everywhere, so we need as many eyes as we can get, and when citizens help we do appreciate it."

