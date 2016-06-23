Man with BB gun arrested on High Level Bridge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man with BB gun arrested on High Level Bridge

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was arrested after scaring drivers on a Toledo bridge Thursday. 

The call came in around 10:45 a.m., informing police that a man had a gun on the High Level Bridge. Police responded not knowing what they would find. 

Once they arrived to the scene, police found Phillip Harris with a BB gun. Officers say they did not see him fire the gun, but confiscated it and took him into custody and charged him with inducing panic.    

Toledo police say they are thankful for people like the driver who saw something and called 911.  

"Thankfully, most of the time it's not a big deal. But the one time that it is a big deal, we need that information and we need it quick," said Lt. Kevin Braun. "We don't have cops everywhere, so we need as many eyes as we can get, and when citizens help we do appreciate it."  

