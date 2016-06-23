Road remains closed after water main break in Downtown Toledo

A road in Downtown Toledo remains closed after a 12-inch water main broke overnight.

It happened on N. St. Clair Street between Madison Avenue and Jefferson Avenue. City officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while they replace a nine-foot section of the water main.

Service has since been restored for residents and businesses near the break. Right now, a boil advisory is in place for one business on that stretch of road until 5 p.m. Monday, June 27.

It’s unknown what caused the break, but in the past, officials have blamed aging infrastructure on other water main breaks in the area.

The Lunch at Levis Square Summer Concert Series usually happens at that corner from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays, but was canceled due to the break. Food trucks, however, decided to move to Jefferson, right by Government Center. One food truck owner WTOL 11 spoke with says he is finding a positive in the whole situation.

"Well, I don't know if the same people are going to come out, but we might attract a new clientele this week," said Adam Brandt, Beastro 4740.

The Lunch at Levis Square is always on Thursdays with food trucks and even live bands. Organizers plan to have it back up and running by next week.

