Man found guilty for shooting at suspect breaking into his car

A Toledo man was arrested and charged after police say he fired a gun at a man trying to break into his car.

Cody Cunningham, 19, faced a judge Thursday. He was charged with discharging a firearm in a prohibited place, after officers say he fired a 22 L-R style gun at a man he caught breaking into his car on the 500 block of Hyatt Lane. Officers say he then continued to fire shots into the air.

On Thursday, Cunningham pleaded no contest to the charge against him and a judge found him guilty.

It's unknown whether of not the would-be-thief was ever caught.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.