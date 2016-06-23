Couple faces charges after 98 dogs, 3 cats found in home

Cat photographed not of those found. (Source: AP Images)

COTTRELLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan couple faces abandoning or cruelty to animal charges after 98 dogs and three cats were found in their home.

St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat says warrants were issued Wednesday for 66-year-old Michael Higgins and 56-year-old Lynn Higgins.

They are expected to be arraigned Thursday. The Associated Press could not find a telephone listing for them.

Authorities say the animals were removed last week from a Cottrellville Township home after complaints about the smell and noise at the property about 50 miles northeast of Detroit.

Sheriff Tim Donnellon said it appeared they had been breeding, showing and rescuing dogs.

The Norwegian Buhund, Norrbottenspets and Norwegian Spets mix dogs were covered in feces and urine, but in overall good condition.

The animals are being evaluated for adoption.

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.