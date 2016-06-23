Castles for a Cause contest kicks off Sand-Tastic at Levis Commons

Bring on the sand! The Town Center at Levis Commons got a big delivery Wednesday - sand for their Castles for a Cause event.

The event happens Thursday at 6 p.m. It's a charity sandcastle building contest to kick off this year's Sand-Tastic.

"There's gonna be live music by the sandbox Friday and Saturday. Saturday evening will be the Toledo School for the Arts steel drum band, which will be well attended, people love the steel drum band. We've got inflatables, crafts, different activities going on all throughout the day both Friday and Saturday," said Assistant General Manager Allison Schroeder.

Sand-Tastic is happening this Saturday and Sunday at Levis Commons. Find out more here.

