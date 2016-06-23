WTOL 11 in Downtown Cleveland for Cavs celebration

The curse has been reversed. On Wednesday, Cleveland celebrated their first championship in 52 years.

The Cavaliers brought home the title Sunday, after coming back from a 3 to 1 game deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Wednesday, millions of people packed Downtown Cleveland to celebrate the Cavs win. WTOL 11's Emilie Voss was there and says the crowd looked bigger than the turn out for the Pope in Philadelphia last year.

Parade was made up of 70 units that went about a mile and a half on a road that would normally take three minutes to travel. The parade, however, took about four hours, with crowds overflowing into the streets to get a glimpse at the champions. It was suppose to take only two and a half hours.

People came from all over to be a part of the celebration. One family even traveled from Niagara Falls, NY for their son's 17th birthday. Unfortunately, they were unable to find a room once they got there, but say it was well worth it.

“Everybody has been so friendly, putting themselves out here to accommodate us since we got here. We couldn’t find a room, so we ended up sleeping out last night, and I’ll tell you, nobody bothered us... It’s been like one big party. I love Cleveland, and go Cavs!” said one family member.

