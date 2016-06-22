Maddie and Bella serves up coffee on St. Clair in downtown Toledo

A local coffee roaster is making the jump into the retail business.

It’s been more than a year since Maddie and Bella announced they would open their coffee shop on South St. Clair in downtown Toledo.

For years, the coffee roasters had been in the wholesale business, roasting and selling their coffees for others to distribute.

“We’re just gonna open our doors, and we know that how it looks today is not how it’s going to look in three months.”

The shop may be coming at the right time as people are beginning to look at coffee differently.

“The coffee industry now is kind of like where craft beer was 15-years ago. Coffee is treated more like an artisanal product than just a commodity.”

Owners say being able to completely control the product from start to finish has been extremely rewarding.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.