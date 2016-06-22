Credit card scammer calls detective

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A credit card scammer was recorded when he dialed a detective.

Lt. Matt Gazarek of Perrysburg Township Police Department wants you to be aware of these calls in case this happens to you.

Detective: "So you want me to tell you the expiration date?"

CC Scammer: "Yes, sir. I want you to please verify the expiration date for the recording line."

The scam artist was pretending to be from a credit card company wanting to help lower interest rates for the person on the other line. Of course, to do this, they required all the information on the card.

The detective made up a fake credit card number and played along.

CC Scammer: "The reason that I need to verify your card information sir, is just to make sure is just to double check that I am speaking to the authorized owner of this Mastercard."

And after the detective questioned the caller, he said...

CC Scammer: "What you need to understand sir, like right now, you're not speaking to a third party, you are speaking with a Visa Mastercard company, the company who sends you the bank statements, and monitor those."

The detective gave the person more fake numbers then asked the caller a question.

Detective: "Hey, where are you guys from? Just give me the toll free number. Where are you from?

CC Scammer: "It doesn't matter, idiot."

Detective: "Idiot?"

CC Scammer: "Yeah, you're an idiot, aren't you?"

Several red flags were apparent throughout the call.

"You can clearly hear the detective tell the person to provide the card number to him, and again he wouldn't do that, he asked him to provide that number," said Lt. Gazarek. "Most places, IRS, credit card companies, they're not going to call you directly and ask for your credit card information. If they're legitimate, they should have that."

If this happens to you, you should hang up, and call your credit card company to verify if they were the ones on the other line.

