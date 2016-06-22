Police Athletic League promotes boxing, keeps kids out of gangs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police Athletic League promotes boxing, keeps kids out of gangs

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League is a group of officers who are committed to keeping kids out of gangs and in schools. And their summer session in now in full swing. 

Officer Kim Darrington is one of two Toledo Police officers who run P.A.L., which is an assignment she says she is passionate about. 

“I was an at risk kid so I understand a lot of things these kids go through I grew up in the inner city so I love I can come back to them and give back to them,” said Officer Darrington. 

The program gives at risk youth a place to train, play sports, and get help with homework all year-round. 

“Positive environment we stress good values and just a safe place for kids to be kids and to keep them off the street,” said Officer Darrington. “The program revolves around this, a boxing ring.  But it is more than just physical activity and sportsmanship. It’s about a positive attitude and making a difference.” 

Yu’Shore Williams, 9, is a part of the program, and says he enjoys boxing at the Police Athletic League Gym. 

“I've been training hard for weeks for Dallas so I can win it I hope,” said Williams. 

While boxing is going strong, officers hope to continue to grow the program for kids with other interests. 

“Baseball is huge and we have a huge field out front where we can build it. We really want to have a baseball field,” said Officer Darrington. 

If you are interested in donating to P.A.L., click here

