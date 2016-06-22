Perrysburg police want your help identifying two wanted in aggravated theft

Wood County Crimestoppers are asking for your help identifying two people in connection with aggravated thefts at stores in Perrysburg Township.
According to police, the suspects are on the move.
"They're traveling, and they're traveling fast, so what they do, is they go from one store very quickly. They want to move on and move out of the area as well. We have tracked them to a different area in the state of Ohio already and we're hoping that by showing the pictures, we're able to get some leads, and further our investigation on this," said Lt. Matt Gazarek.
The people pictured are believed to have gotten a hold of someone's personal information and have used it to open several accounts.
If you can identify either person, you're asked to call the Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3351 or Wood County Crimestoppers at 877-325-7867.