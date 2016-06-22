LCHD responds to first sexually-transmitted Zika case in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health has reported the first sexually-transmitted case of the Zika virus in the state.

The virus was found in a 61-year-old Lucas County woman whose husband had traveled to Haiti - a country with active Zika virus transmission. He was diagnosed with the virus when he returned and was the 15th case, travel-associated. When he returned, he and his wife had sex. Later, she tested positive for the virus.

Dr. David Grossman with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said, ""We feel he transmitted it to her through the sperm."

Ohio currently has 16 confirmed cases of the Zika virus - the 16th being the woman in Lucas County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 755 travel-associated cases of the virus, zero reported from infected mosquitoes and 12 sexually-transmitted cases in Ohio and the District of Columbia.

Medical experts still say the primary transmission of Zika is through mosquito bites in areas with active Zika virus transmission.

The virus is difficult to recognize without testing because 80 percent of infected people do not show any signs of having contracted it. Of the people that have shown symptoms, the most common were: rash, fever, joint and muscle pain, red eyes (conjunctivitis) and headache lasting from a few days to one week.

The need for hospitalization is uncommon. However, there has been an association made between the virus and certain birth defects.

Dr. Mary DiOrio, medical director of the ODH said, "When travelers return home, they should follow CDC guidance to prevent sexual transmission of the virus, especially pregnant women or women or may become pregnant.”

They say there is no indication the virus can spread through casual contact.

Dr. Grossman says couples traveling to Zika infected areas, or have partners who go to infected areas, should wear a condom or avoid sex. He seconds the opinion of Dr. DiOrio saying couples should delay trying to start a family as the virus has a harmful affect on babies.



As for the risk right now in Lucas County...



"The chances of acquiring the disease in Northwest Ohio are close to zero," said Grossman. "Will I say that in a couple months? I don't know. But right now, we don't have that much activity yet, and we don't necessarily have the right setting or species to propagate the disease."

Paul Bauman, a biologist with the Toledo Area Sanitary District, says there are two types of mosquitoes that can carry Zika in the United States. One of those is native to Ohio. Bauman says crews with the sanitary district are spending more time looking for that mosquito, but haven't found it yet.

"We've been looking for it for the past couple of seasons, but we've just kinda expanded that and doing a little bit more now just to try and, hopefully, head it off - if we do find it in the area," said Bauman. "As of right now, we have not found any established populations."

Lucas County has also been preparing in case a threat were to rise.

“We have been preparing to make sure we are ready in case something like this happened. It's important to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from mosquito bites and control the mosquito population by eliminating standing water, wearing insect repellent along with long sleeves and pants, and have intact screens on doors and windows,” Dr. Grossman said.

As far as insect repellents go, he recommends "something with DEET."

For more information see the Ohio Department of Health's website.

