City of Toledo prepares for stormy weather, places pumps at trouble spots

Pumps were placed in designated streets that have seen flooding in the past. (Source: WTOL)

The City of Toledo put out two pumps ahead of severe weather predicted for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. One pump is located at Middlesex near Ilger, the other, at Bennett Park - typical trouble spots that sometimes see streets floods during big storms.

The city says the system should be able to handle the rain but the pumps will be there just in case to protect basements in homes along the way.

"We've had instances in the past where we've had trouble with storm water drainage so we put those there, just as a precautionary measure," says Joel Mazur, Department of Utilities.

Two crews will be out monitoring the storms and its effect on the area.

"They'll be deploying pumps as needed," Mazur said. "They'll be cleaning and jetting storm lines and sanitary sewer lines that could be plugged or that could get plugged during a rain event."



If you see water in the street or in your basement, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.



