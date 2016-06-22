Toledo’s pools finally set to open for the season

It has definitely been hot enough to think about hitting a pool.

Toledo’s pools are finally set to open Saturday, June 25, 2016.

It took a lot of help from the community to get the pools open. Back in April, the city needed nearly $345,000 to get the pools repaired and operated.

The following pools are set to open Saturday:

Willys Complex Pool : 1375 Hillcrest Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: Roosevelt Pool: ? 910 Dorr Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Navarre Pool: ? 1001 White Monday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickford Pool: ? 300 Medford Monday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilson Pool : 3253 Otto Monday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: Jamie Farr Pool: ? 2000 Summit Monday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park: 645 Vance St. Monday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The 2016 pool season runs through Aug. 8.

For more information about the city pools, call 419-245-3388 or click here.

