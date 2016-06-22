Toledo’s pools finally set to open for the season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo’s pools finally set to open for the season

TOLEDO, OH

It has definitely been hot enough to think about hitting a pool.

Toledo’s pools are finally set to open Saturday, June 25, 2016.

It took a lot of help from the community to get the pools open. Back in April, the city needed nearly $345,000 to get the pools repaired and operated.

The following pools are set to open Saturday:

  • Willys Complex Pool
    • 1375 Hillcrest 
    • Tuesday through Sunday 
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Roosevelt Pool: 
    • ?910 Dorr
    • Tuesday through Sunday 
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Navarre Pool: 
    • ?1001 White
    • Monday through Sunday
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Pickford Pool: 
    • ?300 Medford
    • Monday through Sunday
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Wilson Pool:
    • 3253 Otto
    • Monday through Sunday
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Jamie Farr Pool: 
    • ?2000 Summit
    • Monday through Sunday
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park:
    • 645 Vance St.
    • Monday through Sunday
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 2016 pool season runs through Aug. 8.

For more information about the city pools, call 419-245-3388 or click here

