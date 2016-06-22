Owner of building where teen died in elevator shaft in court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owner of building where teen died in elevator shaft in court

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The owner of the building where a teen fell to his death in an elevator shaft was in court Wednesday. 

Jeff Gartz and his company J & G Property were charged with failure to abate a public nuisance before Josh Sorell's death. 

The city deemed this building a nuisance back in May, just before Josh Sorrell's death. 

The Department of Neighborhoods claims they pressed charges after inspectors had to secure the building five times this year alone, because people kept breaking in.

Inspectors and the owner claim people continue to break in and remove the boards. 

Jeff Garst, along with J and G properties has owned the former Rosemary Apartment Building since 2001.

The building was then abandoned in 2005, and since then J and G Properties has had problems with people breaking in and damaging the boards used to secure the building. 

The judge recognized the issue, but requested J and G Properties remove the metal staircase and railing to cut off access to the second floor. 

"Obviously what they are trying to prevent is people going back in the building whether it is within in the law or not the inspectors want it done and my client is willing to comply he is beside himself that someone got hurt in the building," said Jerry Phillips, the property owner's attorney. 

Since the teen's death, the owner of the building has not faced any additional charges. 

And police have not charged the friends of the victim for trespassing or any other crimes.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly