Owner of building where teen died in elevator shaft in court

The owner of the building where a teen fell to his death in an elevator shaft was in court Wednesday.

Jeff Gartz and his company J & G Property were charged with failure to abate a public nuisance before Josh Sorell's death.

The city deemed this building a nuisance back in May, just before Josh Sorrell's death.

The Department of Neighborhoods claims they pressed charges after inspectors had to secure the building five times this year alone, because people kept breaking in.

Inspectors and the owner claim people continue to break in and remove the boards.

Jeff Garst, along with J and G properties has owned the former Rosemary Apartment Building since 2001.

The building was then abandoned in 2005, and since then J and G Properties has had problems with people breaking in and damaging the boards used to secure the building.

The judge recognized the issue, but requested J and G Properties remove the metal staircase and railing to cut off access to the second floor.

"Obviously what they are trying to prevent is people going back in the building whether it is within in the law or not the inspectors want it done and my client is willing to comply he is beside himself that someone got hurt in the building," said Jerry Phillips, the property owner's attorney.

Since the teen's death, the owner of the building has not faced any additional charges.

And police have not charged the friends of the victim for trespassing or any other crimes.

